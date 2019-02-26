Home
MILLER, Rachel Francis "Rae" February, 20th 2019. Aged 90 years. Late of "Rosehill", Glen Innes. Beloved wife of Hector (deceased), loving mother & mother-in-law of Graham & Jan, Judith, Helen & Greg (deceased) and Robert & Judy, grandmother and great grandmother to all their families. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a funeral service will be held for Rae at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Glen Innes commencing at 2:00pm, Wednesday 27th February, followed by interment at the Glen Innes Lawn Cemetery. HORDER FAMILY FUNERALS F.D.A.GLEN INNES Phone: (02) 6732 5911 FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 1202901
