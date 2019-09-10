|
TENNANT, Agnes known as Nan Late of Storm Village Nursing Home Taree, formerly of Glen Innes. Passed away peacefully on Friday 6th September 2019. Aged 101 Years Dearly loved wife Douglas (dec). Cherished Mum of Agnes, Douglas (dec) and Doreen. Beloved grandmother of Debbie, David, Craig, Steven and Jason. Much loved great grandmother and great great grandmother. Sadly missed by all extended family and friends. Nan's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 183 Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 3.30pm on Friday 13th September. Becker Family Funerals FDA of NSW 19 Victoria St, Taree 6557 8557
Published in Glen Innes Examiner on Sept. 10, 2019