MELVILLE, Alan Keith, October, 29th 2019. Aged 75 years. Late of "Oakholme", Ben Lomond. Loving husband of Prudence, cherished father & father-in-law of Lucy & Christopher, adored poppy of Annabelle and Charlie and a much loved brother of Annie and Jenny. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a memorial service will be held for Alan at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Glen Innes commencing at 2:00 pm, Wednesday 6th November HORDER FAMILY FUNERALS F.D.A.GLEN INNES Phone: (02) 6732 5911 FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 1202901
Published in Glen Innes Examiner on Nov. 5, 2019