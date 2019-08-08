|
|
|
HAMEL, Audrey May, August, 2 nd 2019. Aged 89 years. Late of Glenwood Gardens and formerly of Grey Street, Glen Innes. Beloved wife of Leslie (deceased), loving mother & mother-in-law of Ron (deceased) & Vicki and Kelvin (deceased), adored grandmother of Trent and Kylie and great grandmother of Dylan, Sophie, Georgia, Charlie and Jackson. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a funeral service will be held for Audrey at the Cameron Memorial Uniting Church, Glen Innes commencing at 2:00 pm, Monday 12 th August, followed by interment at the Glen Innes Lawn Cemetery. HORDER FAMILY FUNERALS F.D.A.GLEN INNES Phone: (02) 6732 5911 FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 1202901
Published in Glen Innes Examiner on Aug. 8, 2019