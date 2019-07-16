|
IRWIN, Beryl Ann, July, 8th 2019. Aged 73 years. Late of Wentworth Street, Glen Innes. Loving mother of Ellen (deceased), Jacki and Rachel, cherished nan of Beau, Jacynta, Mikaela, Tearnna and Jayden, adored great nan of Oscar, dear sister of Pat, Eric, Cliff, Christine, Judy, Phillip, Stephen (deceased), Beth (deceased) and Bryson. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a funeral service will be held for Beryl at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Glen Innes commencing at 2:00pm, Wednesday 17th July, followed by a private cremation at the Sapphire City Crematorium, Inverell. In lieu of flowers friends may wish to make a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, a donation stand will be at the Church. HORDER FAMILY FUNERALS F.D.A.GLEN INNES Phone: (02) 6732 5911 FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 1202901
Published in Glen Innes Examiner on July 16, 2019