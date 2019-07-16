Home
Services
Horder Family Funerals
129 Grey Street
Glen Innes, New South Wales 2370
(02) 6732 5911
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl IRWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Ann IRWIN

Beryl Ann IRWIN Notice
IRWIN, Beryl Ann, July, 8th 2019. Aged 73 years. Late of Wentworth Street, Glen Innes. Loving mother of Ellen (deceased), Jacki and Rachel, cherished nan of Beau, Jacynta, Mikaela, Tearnna and Jayden, adored great nan of Oscar, dear sister of Pat, Eric, Cliff, Christine, Judy, Phillip, Stephen (deceased), Beth (deceased) and Bryson. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a funeral service will be held for Beryl at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Glen Innes commencing at 2:00pm, Wednesday 17th July, followed by a private cremation at the Sapphire City Crematorium, Inverell. In lieu of flowers friends may wish to make a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, a donation stand will be at the Church. HORDER FAMILY FUNERALS F.D.A.GLEN INNES Phone: (02) 6732 5911 FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 1202901
Published in Glen Innes Examiner on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.