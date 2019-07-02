|
ROMER Donald Sydney "Don" Aged 77 Years Formerly of Deepwater Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 25th June 2019 Loving Husband to Marie. Adored Father to Margaret, Cathy and Helen. Cherished Father-In-Law, Grandfather, Brother-In-Law and Friend to many. Family & Friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Service held for Don at the Centenary Memorial Gardens, Wacol-Station Rd, Sumner on Friday, 5th July 2019 to commence at 12:00pm; Followed by an interment within the grounds.
Published in Glen Innes Examiner on July 2, 2019