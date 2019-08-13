|
|
|
BELL (DAWSON), Enid Maud, August, 9th 2019. Aged 103 years. Late of Roseneath Nursing Home and formerly of Wilga Street, Glen Innes. Beloved wife of Clarence "Clarrie" Dawson (deceased) and Wilfred "Billy" Bell (deceased), loving mother & mother-in-law June & Neville (deceased), Fay & Roy (deceased), Edward & Lesley (deceased), Nola (deceased), Brian & Rhondda, Garry & Connie, Richard & Janet, Evan (deceased), Darrel, Barry (deceased) and Diane & Nikki and an adored grandmother of 25, great grandmother of 57 and great great grandmother of 36. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a funeral service will be held for Enid at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Glen Innes commencing at 2:00 pm, Thursday 15th August, followed by interment at the Glen Innes Lawn Cemetery. HORDER FAMILY FUNERALS F.D.A.GLEN INNES Phone: (02) 6732 5911 FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 1202901
Published in Glen Innes Examiner on Aug. 13, 2019