DUNCAN, Joan (nee Williams) Formerly of Glen Innes, Yamba and Grafton. Adored Wife of David Duncan (decd). Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Helen and Fred Sherriff, Bruce and Kerry Duncan, and Bill and Karen Duncan. Grandmother to 11, Great-Grandmother to 25 and Great-Great- Grandmother to 2. Passed away peacefully 10 August 2019. AGED 94 YEARS Relatives and friends of the late Joan Duncan are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Maclean Uniting Church, Church Street Maclean, Friday 16 August 2019, commencing at 10:00am, followed by a service of burial at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Brooms Head Road. Townsend. Hope Bennett Riverview Funerals Maclean 02 6645 2699
Published in Glen Innes Examiner on Aug. 13, 2019