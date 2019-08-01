|
|
|
WIRTH, Kevin Hartmann, July, 26 th 2019. Aged 85 years. Late of Heron Street, Glen Innes and formerly of "Riverview" Glen Elgin. Beloved husband of Joyce, father & father-in-law of Terry & Kaylene, Craig & Lorraine and father-in-law of Kellie, adored pop of Natasha (deceased), Jessica, Bradley, Rebecca, Abbey and Daniel, dear brother of Ken ,Valerie and Jill (all deceased), Margaret, Coral, Robert (deceased), David and Ronny. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a funeral service will be held for Kevin at the Cameron Memorial Uniting Church, Glen Innes commencing at 10:30am, Thursday 1 st August, followed by interment at the Glen Innes Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers friends may wish to make a donation to the National Heart Foundation, a donation stand will be at the Church. HORDER FAMILY FUNERALS F.D.A.GLEN INNES Phone: (02) 6732 5911 FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 1202901
Published in Glen Innes Examiner on Aug. 1, 2019