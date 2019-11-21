Home
Horder Family Funerals
129 Grey Street
Glen Innes, New South Wales 2370
(02) 6732 5911
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
Glen Innes
View Map
Maxwell Thomas "Maxie" KIRK

KIRK, Maxwell Thomas "Maxie", November, 12th 2019. Aged 77 years. Late of Coronation Avenue, Glen Innes. Beloved son of Albert Victor & Maryanne Kirk (both deceased), loving father of Theresa (deceased) and David, cherished pop of Daniel and David, dearest brother & brother-in-law of Ronald (deceased) & June, Elizabeth & Charlie (both deceased) & Gordon, Dawn & Ronald (both deceased), John & Val and Pam & John. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a funeral service will be held for Maxie at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Glen Innes commencing at 2:00 pm, Friday 29th November, followed by interment at the Glen Innes Lawn Cemetery. HORDER FAMILY FUNERALS F.D.A.GLEN INNES Phone: (02) 6732 5911 FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 1202901



Published in Glen Innes Examiner on Nov. 21, 2019
