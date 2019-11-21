|
KIRK, Maxwell Thomas "Maxie", November, 12th 2019. Aged 77 years. Late of Coronation Avenue, Glen Innes. Beloved son of Albert Victor & Maryanne Kirk (both deceased), loving father of Theresa (deceased) and David, cherished pop of Daniel and David, dearest brother & brother-in-law of Ronald (deceased) & June, Elizabeth & Charlie (both deceased) & Gordon, Dawn & Ronald (both deceased), John & Val and Pam & John. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a funeral service will be held for Maxie at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Glen Innes commencing at 2:00 pm, Friday 29th November, followed by interment at the Glen Innes Lawn Cemetery. HORDER FAMILY FUNERALS F.D.A.GLEN INNES Phone: (02) 6732 5911 FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 1202901
Published in Glen Innes Examiner on Nov. 21, 2019