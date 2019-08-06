|
LIGHTFOOT, Patricia "Ruth" 15.02.1934 - 19.07.2019 Passed away peacefully at home, aged 85 years. Beloved Wife of Max (dec'd). Dearly Loved Daughter to Keith and Mary Kathleen Biddle (nee Carey) (both dec'd). Mother to Steven Lightfoot, Karen Stevens and Gregory Lightfoot (dec'd). Much Loved Grandmother to Chris, Michelle, Bill, Robert and Matthew, Great-grandmother to Kameesha, Keaka, Conrad, Carlee, Kiamma, Jarryd, Harmony, Gibson and Jackson and Great-great-grandmother to Zaharlea. Loved Sister and Sister-in-law to Marie and Bernu Sweep, John (dec'd) and Margaret Biddle, Anne and Ron Newham. A private cremation was conducted in Toowoomba as Ruth requested. T.S. Burstow Funerals Toowoomba 07 4636 9600
Published in Glen Innes Examiner on Aug. 6, 2019