STREETER, Robert Broughton (Bob) 10th July 2019. Late of Narooma. Dearly loved husband of Rhonda (dec), father of Christopher and Bronwyn. Father-in-law to Melinda, brother of Suzanne, uncle of Marianne and Jim. Aged 92 years. Will be sadly missed Bob's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00 am on Tuesday the 23rd of July 2019.
Published in Glen Innes Examiner on July 18, 2019