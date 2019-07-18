Home
Batemans Bay & Moruya District Funeral Pty. Ltd.
20 Old Princes Highway
Batemans Bay, New South Wales 2536
02 4472 8886
Robert Broughton (Bob) STREETER

Robert Broughton (Bob) STREETER Notice
STREETER, Robert Broughton (Bob) 10th July 2019. Late of Narooma. Dearly loved husband of Rhonda (dec), father of Christopher and Bronwyn. Father-in-law to Melinda, brother of Suzanne, uncle of Marianne and Jim. Aged 92 years. Will be sadly missed Bob's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00 am on Tuesday the 23rd of July 2019.



Published in Glen Innes Examiner on July 18, 2019
