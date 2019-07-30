Home
BUREY, Valmae Bertha, July, 26th 2019. Aged 83 years. Late of Coronation Avenue, Glen Innes and formerly of Furracabad. Dearly loved wife of Max (deceased), loving mother & mother-in-law of Greg, Brian (deceased), Judy & Robert, Ian & Jodi and mother-in-law of Jenny and an adored grandmother & great grandmother of their families. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a funeral service will be held for Valmae at the Cameron Memorial Uniting Church, Glen Innes commencing at 2:00pm, Friday 2nd August, followed by a private cremation at the Sapphire City Crematorium, Inverell. HORDER FAMILY FUNERALS F.D.A.GLEN INNES Phone: (02) 6732 5911 FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 1202901



Published in Glen Innes Examiner on July 30, 2019
